MISD Board of Trustees looks for community feedback for student success.

The district will be updating its goals for student success through 2023

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees are seeking public feedback about their plans to update their goals for student success through 2023.

The district discuss these benchmarks at their recent meeting and have come up with these goals alongside the Texas Education Agency's Lone Star Governance.

The goals were last set in 2017 and the purpose of this task its to improve student results across the board.

There were a list of four goals that the district discussed and focused on. First, the district will look to improve their reading performances from Kindergarten to second grade. By 2023, there will only be a one percent increase in reading performance from 75 percent to 76 percent.

The second goal involves seeing improves in STAAR testing scores from 36 percent to 48 percent by 2023 between third to eighth grade. They want students to earn a 'meet' to 'master' level score.

The last two goals talk about better scoring in math STAAR testing from 39 percent to 51 percent by 2023 between third to eighth grade as well as improving the graduation rate from 89.7 percent to 94 percent by the class of 2023.