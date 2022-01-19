MISD Board members discuss school calendar options

Each calendar comes down to when the intersession happens.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board talked about the upcoming school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board laid out different options and each calendar comes down to when the intersession happens. The first option would have intersessions on nine Saturdays throughout the year. Each day would be a half day.

The other option has the intersession period the week before spring break. Those would be full days.