MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District School Board is expected to hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of the MISD bond.

The board will consider canvassing returns from the recount and declare results of the Bond election.

The meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the MISD Administration Building, 615 W. Missouri Ave.

