MISD board meeting highlights data on intersession success

Figures show that students who attended intersession programs are up to speed and meeting grade level expectations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD board of trustees met Monday to discuss how staff and teachers are going above and beyond getting kids back on track and school ready.

One of the agenda items highlighted data that showed students who attended intersession programs are up to speed and meeting grade level expectations.

Not to mention students growing in MISD's bilingual department are showing strong performances at all levels.

President of the board Bryan Murray said it is not just the students putting in the work, but also those who work in the school district.

"So, we saw some pretty good numbers as far as growth on why our bilingual department has been able to achieve,” Murray said. “And a lot of that is administrative leadership, but it really has to do a lot with the people we have on campus that are really getting down into the work and working with our students.”