MISD begins interview process for superintendent

The district began interviewing the first of five superintendent candidates on January 4 and hope to have a new superintendent by February.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has been searching for a superintendent to replace Orlando Riddick since October when he and the district agreed to part ways. Now, it could soon be coming to an end.

It's a search that has taken the district across the country, applications have come pouring in.

From Texas to California, candidates have shown interest, and the district has narrowed its list down to five.

"It was a really broad search, and then the board winnowed that down to five candidates that they are interviewing over the course of today and tomorrow," Elana Ladd, MISD Chief Communications Officer said.

The district will likely narrow the list down twice before naming a lone finalist for the position.

"They vote to name a lone finalist which is a specific school board thing, and then there’s a period of 21 days that have to pass before the board could then vote to actually approve this person for hire," Ladd said.

Academics and communication, are the two qualities that the district is looking for in the new superintendent. The district's academic record is an area that the school board especially wants to see improved.

"Academics are what we do, and so we wanted someone who is not only a great budget manager and a great personnel manager but someone who is really an academic leader because that’s what our district needs to be focused on," Ladd said.

The goal is to have a final decision by February so that planning for the next school year can begin with the new superintendent leading the way.