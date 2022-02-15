MISD asks for district-wide feedback in school quality survey

Employees and parents or guardians should have received an email with a personal survey link.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is currently conducting a School Quality Survey to get feedback on the district from parents or guardians, employees and students in 3rd through 12th grade.

The survey is focused on aspects of academic support, student support, safety and behavior, school leadership and family involvement.

Diane Martinez, Executive Director of Research, Evaluation and Innovation said the survey is key to ensuring the district is moving in the right direction.

"Hearing from our community is critical to ensuring we make decisions that benefit all students," said Martinez. "Candid feedback will help us plan for the future of our district and schools."

Employees, parents and guardians should have received an email with a personal survey link that will be open until March 4.

The survey is available in several languages, including English, Spanish and Hakha Chin.