MIDLAND, Texas — For a school district's shopping list, apartment complexes and a golf course may come as a bit of a surprise.

Though that's exactly what MISD's board of trustees aimed to approve at a price tag of $12.7 million in hopes of addressing two of their biggest concerns.

The apartment complexes came with a $3.2 million price tag and include the Sympatico off Michigan and the Town & Country apartments off Bedford.

District officials say this will provide 50 housing units at under market price for teachers.

Current residents will not be kicked out, but will not be able to renew their leases.

Trustees also aimed to approve the purchase of Ranchland Hills golf course off Wadley at a price of $9.5 million, but decided to table the discussion until after the executive session.

Officials say the land would be converted into a new school site, though an official decision on what kind of school will be built has not been made.

The facility would be leased back to the golf course for temporary use until construction is ready.