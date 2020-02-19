MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced its new Chief of Staff, Dr. Katie Atkins.

Atkins has 15 years of experience in education outside of Houston and comes to Midland from Tomball.

She received her doctorate and master's degrees in education from the University of Houston and her bachelor of science dress in English and has her teaching certificate from Howard Payne University.

She will serve as a liaison between the superintendent, Orlando Riddick and district administrators.

"Understanding the community is one of my first things. I know Mr. Riddick also has some specific onboarding activities that he'll have in place for me but also understanding what exactly, what the trajectory of the district is and how I can best support those roles," said Atkins.

Her job starts on February 24.