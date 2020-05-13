MIDLAND, Texas — Six locations across Midland are preparing to host in-person graduation events on May 30 for MISD high school students.

The planned events will allow the graduating seniors and up to three family members to attend, and each event would be streamed online for those that can't attend.

Numbers of MISD staff and location managers in attendance will be kept to a minimum and all staff at the events will be wearing personal protective equipment including masks and gloves. Hand sanitizing stations will also be posted at entrances to each venue.

The ceremonies will also be forgoing potentially disease-spreading traditional graduation practices such as hand shakes and event rehearsals.

Individuals entering the event would be screened for symptoms including fever, cough, muscle pain, and chills. Those found with these symptoms would not be allowed to enter.

Midland ISD Midland ISD, Midland, TX. 10,806 likes · 3,264 talking about this · 573 were here. Midland ISD consists of nearly 26,000 students on 38 different campuses who speak 37 languages. This diverse student...

Tickets for entry will be given out to the graduating seniors along with a scheduled graduation time prior to the event and are required for entry.

Family units will be required to stay together and maintain six feet of distance from other families while waiting in line, there will be no audience in attendance. There will be opportunities for families to take pictures from below the stage of graduates receiving their diplomas.

The following churches will be hosting graduation ceremonies:

Crestview Baptist

Stonegate Fellowship

True-lite Christian Fellowship

First Baptist

Mid-Cities Community

Request forms will be made available for students who do not wish to graduate in a church.