MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD teachers and staff aren’t letting COVID-19 stop them from letting their students fall behind on their education.

Volunteers and staff are handing out academic enrichment materials for students pre-K through 12th.

Midland ISD is saving these physical copy enrichment packets for students and families that aren’t able to access it online from home.

"They're still there for them in more ways than just showing up to the classroom," said Alex Castaneda, a parent of an MISD 2nd grader.

Castaneda picked up lunch and the packet for his son. He said it creates a bit of normalcy in the midst of an uncertain time.

The packet has more than a week’s worth of activities to exercies reading, writing, math, science and social studies.

Alex hopes this packet will teach his son Luke an important lesson you won't find in a book, but rather from within.

"I hope that he'll see that a student is able to show themselves, hey I can do this. I can do a lot of this on my own and it shows that the teachers have gone out and done their part of work. That enables a kid to have a belief in himself while everything is going on," Castaneda said.

"I'll be hoping that they can kind of continue the packets that they're doing, hoping the funding is there cause I know it's helping so many families," Castaneda said.

