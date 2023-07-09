MISD and Diamondback Energy team up for Rolling Baristas Initiative

Special Services students learn valuable skills for the workforce through the program.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thursday was the official kickoff for the Rolling Baristas initiative, a project that's a collaboration between Diamondback Energy and the Midland Independent School District's Special Education Department.

At first glance, it doesn’t sound like there’s much to the Rolling Baristas Initiative.

“So Diamondback has partnered with MISD to create the Rolling Baristas, which is an initiative with the special education department to allow their students to come in to Diamondback’s corporate office and serve coffee and snacks to our employees.” said Erin Bailey, corporate affairs representative for Diamondback Energy.

But, there’s actually more to it than that.

The program will offer participating students the chance to expand and enhance their social and vocational skills so they could be better prepared for the workforce once they’re older.

“So what this program will allow our students to do is to gain valuable employment skills. Learning how to meet and greet customers, learning to anticipate when do I interrupt or not interrupt," MISD Transition Coordinator Yvonne Salazar said. "It just gives them valuable working skills that they don’t necessarily receive in a classroom setting.”

Salazar also said not only will the program help these students gain skills, it will also help them gain the confidence to achieve their goals.