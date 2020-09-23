MISD accepts 3 donations for Education Foundation

The donations will help fund partnership programs and teacher webcams.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District accepted three donations during its Monday board meeting.

Chevron donated $162,500 to the district. The funds will be used for partnership programs throughout the district such as the Petroleum Academy and the Permian Basin Mental Health Conference.

Additionally, $20,000 of this donation will be used for teacher webcams.

The board also accepted a donation from Academy Sports and Outdoors for the physical education departments and a donation of water bottles for classrooms from H-E-B.