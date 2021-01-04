MISD 2021-2022 enrollment period starts on April 8

This period is for all students as well as students applying for pre-K or starting kindergarten, new students to MISD and all returning students.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD can begin the enroll process for the 2021-2022 school year starting on April 8.

The period is for all students. This includes Pre-K or starting kindergarten, new students to MISD and all returning students.

"Last year was the first year that enrollment was fully online," said Claudia Alanis, Executive Director of Student Data Services. "Navigating the challenges of COVID last year has really prepared us to better serve our families as we plan for school in the fall."

Even people who are returning to the same campus must re-enroll using their Skyward Family Access account.

Parents can go to the MISD enroll tab on their website to find out more information. This area is meant to make the enrollment process easy and smooth.