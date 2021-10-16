Milam Elementary students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

MIDLAND, Texas — Students at Milam Elementary in Midland celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.
The Kids showed off what they learned about Hispanic art, music, games and culture.
They even showcased their dances moves in costumes that represented the countries they had learned about.
"I think it opens up a window to so many different cultures and students need to be exposed to that," said Beatriz Camacho, a kindergarten dual language teacher at Milam. "We learn from each other, like in my classroom we have parents that are from Guatemala. We're representing Guatemala so that makes the kids feel included in everything."
Milam is a dual language campus in Midland ISD. Students are taught both in Spanish and English.
Today is the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Students have been celebrating and learning about it since September 15.