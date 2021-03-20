Midland Young Leaders Challenge extends its applications for current high school juniors

Students will now have until April 3 to complete their applications.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Young Leaders Challenge has extended its window to apply to until April 3.

Current high school juniors from Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, private schools and homeschools are eligible to apply.

"Last month's freeze knocked out power and internet access for many in our community," said MISD Executive Director for Secondary Education Jeff Horner. "Extending the deadline will help us ensure that the best and brightest from the Class of 2022 have a chance to apply to be a part of this amazing program."

The Speaker line-up for this event this year includes, Midland County Drug Court Judge Elizabeth Rainey, Director of Midland County Adult Probation Allen Bell, President of SHK Advertising Jessica Rule and Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez.

"This list of speakers represent each of the core values that General Franks embraced," said Warren Martin, who serves on the MYLC planning committee. "Each of these individuals shine in their roles as leaders in Midland. Their messages will be of great value to our students."