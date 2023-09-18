Midland Trinity School welcomes Children's Book Author Victoria J. Coe

The author of "Fenway and Hattie" was able to engage with the Trinity community during special writing workshops.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Trinity welcomed Children's Book Author Victoria J. Coe to their campus Monday.

As part of their One School One Book reading initiative, the Trinity School had the unique opportunity to meet and engage with the author of "Fenway and Hattie" with special writing workshops. She discussed her writing process, shared anecdotes from her literary journey and offered insights into the creation of her "Fenway and Hattie" world.

About Victoria Coe: Victoria J. Coe is the author of “Fenway and Hattie,” the Global Read Aloud for Early Readers, Amazon Teachers’ Pick, and “One School, One Book” favorite. She’s also written three additional Fenway and Hattie books, a 4-book chapter book series called “Make Way For Fenway!” and “Ezra and the Mouse: The Search for Lafayette,” a stand-alone middle grade historical adventure set in her hometown of Duxbury, Massachusetts.