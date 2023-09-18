Midland Trinity School welcomes Children's Book Author Victoria J. Coe

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Trinity welcomed Children's Book Author Victoria J. Coe to their campus Monday.
As part of their One School One Book reading initiative, the Trinity School had the unique opportunity to meet and engage with the author of "Fenway and Hattie" with special writing workshops. She discussed her writing process, shared anecdotes from her literary journey and offered insights into the creation of her "Fenway and Hattie" world.
About Victoria Coe: Victoria J. Coe is the author of “Fenway and Hattie,” the Global Read Aloud for Early Readers, Amazon Teachers’ Pick, and “One School, One Book” favorite. She’s also written three additional Fenway and Hattie books, a 4-book chapter book series called “Make Way For Fenway!” and “Ezra and the Mouse: The Search for Lafayette,” a stand-alone middle grade historical adventure set in her hometown of Duxbury, Massachusetts.
She often visits elementary schools where she takes students “behind the scenes” of her books, conducts fun workshops on point-of-view writing, and shares tips about reading and writing. A lifelong “passionista” when it comes to perspective, Victoria loves to speak to educators and librarians about the accessibility of animal stories and how they can lead to broadening a young reader’s worldview.