MIDLAND, Texas — One lucky teacher got the special chance to collect free school supplies on August 22.

The H-E-B on Wadley gave Carrie Morland 60 seconds to race through the back-to-school shelves and fill her shopping carts with as many supplies as she could.

"So the Education Foundation selected Fannin to do this and my principal sent out an email explaining what was going on," said Morland, a first grade teacher at Fannin.

"She said, 'Who's game?' and if you wanted in you had to send an email, and she put our names in a hat and I was selected. So I was the lucky one."

Fannin teachers and the principal were there to cheer Morland on.

Morland scored over $1,700 in school supplies to bring back for her students.

H-E-B then invited her coworkers to grab some of their own, bringing the total to $2,300 worth of school supplies.

