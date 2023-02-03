Midland robotics teams win big at tournament

One team won first place overall and three others qualified for the regional competition.

MIDLAND, Texas — Several Midland ISD robotics teams competed in a tournament during the last weekend of January.

Teams from Midland High, Legacy High and Young Women's Leadership Academy all came out to the West Texas/Panhandle Southern League Tournament.

Three teams from Legacy, the Robo Junkies, Chaos Robotics and Samurai Robotics, qualified for a regional competition that will take place in Lubbock in February.