MIDLAND, Texas — Midland and Ector County Independent School Districts have received their accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

The 2019 report shows that while both districts have shown improvement, they still have a long way to go.

MISD received an overall rating of C. However, the district not only met the performance target but also showed improvement in every domain.

At the campus level, compared to the previous year:

19 campuses increased their overall rating

27 campuses increased in student achievement

41 campuses increased in school progress

16 campuses increased in closing the gap

Ector County ISD also received a rating of C, but this rating is up from the D it received last year.

The district saw increases in student achievement as well as STAAR performance levels.

Still, while many campuses closed the gap, 16 schools still received a failing grade.

For more information on the TEA accountability rating, you can visit the website.

