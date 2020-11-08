x
Midland library offers 'Homeschool 101' class for parents

The class will teach parents various types and methods for homeschooling students.
Credit: Midland County Public Libraries

MIDLAND, Texas — If you are one of the many parents homeschooling your children amid the COVID-19, the Midland County Public Library is here to help.

The library will be hosting a special virtual class to allow parents who will be homeschooling their children to learn about various types and methods of instruction.

Janeen Guynn, a former public school teacher, will be leading the class and provide resources as well as point parents to local groups that can provide further support.

This class will be free and open to the public. It will take place via Zoom at 2 p.m. on August 13.

The class will also be recorded for parents who are unable to attend during this time.

If you would like to sign up for the class you can click this link or go to the library's website and click on "Homeschool 101".
