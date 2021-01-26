Midland ISD working to deliver 12,000 new learning devices to students

The district says these new devices allow them to have one learning device per student.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD announced on January 25 they were working to deliver 12,000 learning devices to campuses in the district.

Among these devices are over 8,000 Chromebooks for this in 2nd grade or higher and over 4,000 iPads for Pre-K through 1st graders.

MISD says these new devices will make them a full 1:1 District, meaning there is one device for every student enrolled.

The first campus for the dropoff is Jones Elementary School on January 26.