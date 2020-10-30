Midland ISD wants community feedback for superintendent search

The community feedback forum for the superintendent search has been rescheduled.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is asking for feedback from the community for the search for a new superintendent.

The feedback forum, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 27 is now scheduled for Nov. 11.

MISD will allow the community to share their views on what is expected from the leadership as the search for a new superintendent takes place.

The community will also be asked about what characteristics they seek in a new superintendent as well as the strengths and weaknesses of Midland ISD.

There will be a community survey as well about qualifications on the candidates, issues and concerns about the district, and identifying district strengths.

The survey will close on Nov. 19 and can be found at midlandisd.net/search.

The dates for the community forum are: