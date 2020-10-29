Midland ISD uses snow day to clean and disinfect campuses

Midland ISD recently purchased several PURO UV disinfection lights to help eradicate viruses and bacteria like the flu and COVID-19.

MIDLAND, Texas — While Midland ISD students may have had two snow days on Oct. 27-28, custodial staff were still hard at work.

These staff members took the opportunity to ensure students and staff stay healthy by cleaning and disinfecting campuses.

Midland ISD recently purchased several PURO UV disinfection lights to help eradicate viruses and bacteria like the flu and COVID-19.

Each campus has at least one of these lights, while campuses who have more students have more of them on hand.

These UV lights are used in addition to cleaning by hand and misters.