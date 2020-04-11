Midland ISD to proceed with Phase 5 of student reentry plan

With this next step, all students will go back to campus five days a week.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD announced Wednesday it would be proceeding with the next step of its reentry plan.

Phase 5, which will bring all students back to campus five days a week, will proceed on November 9 as the district had previously planned.

MISD parents should have received a call with the information Wednesday afternoon.

"Our mission is to offer instruction which prepares students for college or career, and we believe that having students (other than those that have chosen the Midland ISD Online Academy as a Covid response) on campus five days a week is the best way to accomplish this," the district said in a press release.

For more information on the district's reentry plan you can visit the MISD website.

According to the MISD COVID-19 dashboard, the school has reported 330 cases across the district. 213 of them were reported in October.

To see the full dashboard, you can click or tap here.