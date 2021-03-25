Midland ISD to hold virtual welcome fair

This will give parents a chance to meet their child's principal, ask questions and finish enrollment for next year.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will be hosting its first Welcome Fair on April 8.

"This really is like a traditional school fair, only it is being held virtually," said Jill McCall, Executive Director of Student Services. "Parents can easily hop from one child's school to another, and get enrollment help at the same time."

Parents will find the fair at midlandisd.net/welcome. "Rooms" will be assigned for each campus.

Parents will be educated about their neighborhood schools and the district's School of Choice.