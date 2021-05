The event will be held at 615 W Missouri Ave from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Family Support Center will host its Drive-Through Food Pantry on May 15 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

The event will be first come, first serve at 615 W Missouri Ave.

There will be pantry boxes distributed as well as hygiene items.