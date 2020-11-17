Midland High School teacher dies, MISD releases statement

According to the district, was a teacher at Midland High School.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD says one of its teacher has died.

According to the district, he was a teacher at Midland High School.

The district released the following statement:

Midland ISD can confirm that Mr. John Anthony, a teacher at Midland High, has passed away. Midland ISD extends its sincerest condolences to Mr. Anthony's family and to all those he touched throughout his teaching career.

Counselors are available for any student or staff member who may need their assistance in processing this news.