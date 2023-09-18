Midland ISD talks about school safety at Monday's committee meeting

MISD's School Safety and Security Committee discussed several topics on Monday including a clear bag policy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is setting out to make school safety a top priority.

Earlier on Monday, the district's School Safety and Security Committee met to talk about several topics.

The committee talked about clear bag policies and how to keep more campuses staffed with armed guards after a state law went into effect earlier this month. They also mentioned preventing firearm calls from happening.

The meeting was merely about ideas and addressing improvements that need to be done to follow federal, state and local laws.

"Right now we're working to hire more officers as part of the strategic goal. Our new team has been recruiting and has good hiring so far in the first couple of months," MISD Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Allen said. "We're partnering with Midland PD, the Midland County Sheriff's Office and DPS Officers for extra duty officers on those campuses who don't have a fulltime staff officer assigned. So we're supplementing with the help of local law enforcement [and] officers who are filling in those rosters on those days off."