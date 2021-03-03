Midland ISD students won't have to make up missed days from winter storm

The district also announced that masks would still be required on campus at least through spring break.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Midland ISD students won't have to make up the days missed due to the winter storm.

School board members met Wednesday to discuss waivers for the week students had off due to the winter weather.

Members decided instead the days will be used for teacher development and teacher planning days.

The district also announced that masks would still be required on campus at least through spring break as the TEA announced its mask requirements were still in place.