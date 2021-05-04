Midland ISD Stakeholder Meeting focuses on campus inequities at South Elementary

The largest crowd yet was on hand at South Elementary for the meeting.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey held a stakeholder's meeting at South Elementary where she was treated with her largest crowd yet.

The parents discussed with her the inequities of South Elementary compared to other schools in the district and that the school doesn't have similar access. Ramsey said she wants to bridge this gap.

"We need to have 40 great campuses," Superintendent Ramsey said. "We need to have coherence across the district and we need to change any inequities that exist."

Spanish speaking parents also discussed their displeasure with the district due to the lack of their voices not being heard. Ramsey said the district has looked into holding a Spanish-only meeting to serve that population.