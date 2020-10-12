Midland ISD set to continue online academy in the spring

This provides an option for families that want their kids to have 100% virtual instruction

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District has decided to continue the Midland Online Academy (MOA) into the spring.

While campuses will remain open to all those who want to have in-person learning, this academy provides families with an option to have 100 percent virtual instruction.

To enroll in the MOA for the spring, you must submit your paperwork in by December 11.

You want to either join or get out of the MOA, you have to complete the necessary forms to do so. However, if you want to stay in the MOA, you do not need to re-enroll.

Families will be given the option to move in or out of the MOA at the end of each six week grading period for the upcoming fall semester.