MIDLAND, Texas — School districts across West Texas have been working overtime trying to figure out how to feed students during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Along with providing meals, they are working to provide an education at home.

Starting Monday, students will get materials, along with their sacked meals, to help continue their learning.

"It's going to be a variety of academic enrichment materials. It's important to recognize that we're not going to be grading these materials, it's not going to affect your grade one way or another," said Elana Ladd, MISD communications officer.

It's all in an effort to keep students on track.

"If you do them what it is going to affect is making sure that you're going to stay progressing so that when we get back to school you're ready to jump right back in."

The materials will also be offered online for the students that aren't picking up lunches.

"The other important piece for us was making sure that we have high tech and low tech ways to access this information not everyone has a computer at home, not everyone has Wi-Fi so it's important to have things online and offline," Ladd said.

