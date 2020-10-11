Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search

MISD has opened a survey to get feedback from the community on the search.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board is continuing its search for the next superintendent and asking for community feedback.

Parents, staff and community members are encouraged to offer input in the search,

Interim Superintendent Ann Dixon says the board is paying close attention to student achievement.

"I think the focus is definitely going to be on an academic leader that has got to be the focus of our district right now, student achievement and performance and I think that in the focus groups I've had so far that has been loud and clear," Dixon said.

There is a feedback survey on the MISD website that will be available until November 19. Included are questions about the qualifications of candidates, issues or concerns.