MISD could see new calendar for 2021-2022 school year

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD may have a new calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interim superintendent Ann Dixon and other district leaders shared statistics with the school board showing the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted academic performance in the district negatively.

During a workshop, the district shared that it would use time in the fall, spring and summer to help students catch up.

The new calendar would increase the number of instructional days from 166 to 187.

Dixon says this will likely increase the total instructional minutes beyonf the 75,000 required by the TEA.

The calendar will need to be presented to campus leaders and instructors before it is made public.