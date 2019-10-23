MIDLAND, Texas — National Bus Safety Week runs the third full week of October, but Midland ISD says they prioritize safety every day.

MISD school buses pick up close to 5,000 students all throughout the district every single day. Drivers like Carrie Lovett know what a big responsibility it is.

“When you see a yellow and black school bus, always know there’s precious cargo in there," Lovett said. "That's somebody’s little darlings in there”.

With the population in the Basin growing, there are more dangers on the roads that school bus drivers have to be aware of.



“Now with the amount of traffic that we’ve got coming into the town here, it’s getting heavy," said Maurice Ellis, an MISD bus driver. "We're really looking at safety and how to get back-and-forth without any accidents or incidents.”

Here are the three biggest things bus drivers want to remind people when it comes to bus safety:

Take your time

Do not be distracted

Obey traffic laws.

“The most dangerous times for children are during unloading and loading on the school bus," Lovett said. "Take a moment let everything clear because when a Red Light stop sign is on kids are coming from every direction.”

The district says if you see any school buses driving dangerously to report it immediately. They also ask that if you witness bus drivers making a positive impact and doing good, to make sure and tell the district about that, too.

“We get them to school on time and get them back home safe, that’s what we do," Ellis said. "We’re out here, we’re for the children, we’re trying to help them.”

The bus drivers also warn people that with winter approaching it is staying dark out longer, so be extra cautious when driving.

