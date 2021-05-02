Midland ISD school board unanimously approves new superintendent

Dr. Ramsey was selected as the lone finalist for the position back in January.

The Midland ISD school board met February 5 on the subject of a new superintendent for the district.

During the meeting, the board unanimously approved Dr. Angelica Ramsey for the position.

Ramsey was named the lone finalist for the position on January 14. The board then waited the necessary 21 days before hiring her.

Ramsey's start date will be on February 22.