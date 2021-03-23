Midland ISD school board tables changes to mask requirement

That means current requirements stay in place for the time being.

MIDLAND, Texas — The mask mandate at Midland ISD will continue until further notice. The school board tabled a vote after what they call a "spirited conversation" with community members on the matter Monday night.

The board cited recommendations of local health officials in making their decision.

The Texas Education Agency created its own set of guidelines for mask use in schools after the governor announced that he was lifting the mandate.

School board president Bryan Murry said that he's received lots of emails from both sides of the mask issue and now the decision is up to the board.

"The TEA put the ball in the school district's court and so the trustees just wanted to have that discussion and open so we can have that information put out in the community and work through this because we definitely want to be transparent about the issue," Murry said.