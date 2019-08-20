MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board voted on August 19 to have a bond put on the November ballot.

John Kennedy, the board trustee for District 4, held a Breakfast with Your Board meeting Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, residents were able to discuss updates and concerns on plans for the district. Some of the biggest plans for the district involves expanding to accomodate the growing number of students.

"With the news last night that we were going out for a bond on November 5 for renovation on schools and build two new high schools, we're excited about that and all the things that'll bring to the city and district of Midland," said Kennedy.

The next breakfast with your board meeting will take place on September 17. This one will be for District 7 residents and will be with Bryan Murry.

