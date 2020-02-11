Midland ISD Robotics create career opportunities for its participants

Teams learn a wide range of communication and technical skills.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has award-winning robotic teams that compete in head-to-head format competitions at the FIRST Tech Challenge.

Both Midland and Lee High's must not only learn how to design and build their robots, but also know how to sell their product and communicate well as a team according to the press release from Midland ISD.

"To run a business, producing a product or service requires a large number of specialties, from conception to production to sales," says William Cooke, head of Lee's robotics program. "It's the same in our robotics programs."

Each team has a various amount of roles that must be filled in order to have a well-oiled machine. According to the press release, the roles range from having students be the teams head coach to notebookers who design the robot for the team.

There are also social media managers and community outreach coordinators on each team in order to get funding for their teams and receive recognition for their work.

The press release says the FIRST Tech Challenge offers more than $80 million in scholarships each year for college.

Robotics, automation, data science and machine learning are some of the most in-demand areas of the current engineering workforce today according to Diversity in STEM Magazine.