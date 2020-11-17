Midland ISD provides update on water, RO systems

Seven campuses have already received new water lines and new RO systems. Three others have received new main water lines as well.

MIDLAND, Texas — During Monday night's board meeting, MISD provided an update on the water systems within the district.

The district's Operations department presented the updated to board members, informing them of campuses slated to receive new water lines and reverse osmosis systems.

The district says over winter break, installations of new RO bottle fill stations will be performed so they are available for students when they come back to class.

While they can't promise all campuses will be taken care of by the end of the break, the district says it's working to get as many done as possible.

"Especially with COVID where we're encouraging people, student to hydrate by using a personal refillable water bottle instead of a communal drinking fountain, it just makes that much more sense as well," MISD Chief Communications Officer Elana Ladd said.