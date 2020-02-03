MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has responded after a picture circulated online, posing a threat to a school known as "MHS".

Concerned parents reached out to Midland ISD after the photo began making the rounds on Snapchat and Instagram.

The picture featured text telling people not to go to school on Monday and stated "Monday will be the day it all begins."

At the very bottom of the text it said "I WILL BE AT MHS."

Midland ISD tells us they are taking this threat seriously. This message was sent to Midland High School parents Sunday night:

Dear MHS Family, we are aware of a threatening message circulating on social media which references an MHS. MISD police are aware of this and investigating. We will have extra officers on campus tomorrow as a precaution. Classes will proceed as normal tomorrow and we look forward to seeing your student at school.

MISD also noted that it was unclear whether the "MHS" referenced was actually Midland High School.

A quick reverse image search via Google did not show any instances of this picture anywhere else online, meaning NewsWest 9 was unable to independently verify where the threat was directed at.

Several parents have reached out to us and noted there was an increased police presence around the Midland High campus.

MORE MIDLAND ISD NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

MISD announces new Chief of Staff

Midland man pays off MISD student lunch debt

Water at Fannin Elementary is safe... except for one drinking fountain

MISD discusses longer school year for elementary students