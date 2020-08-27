Midland ISD prepares to roll out blended learning model

The district will be rolling out three phases of the blended learning instruction model, with the first phase launching on August 31.

MIDLAND, Texas — While the first section of Midland ISD's fall semester was done entirely online, the district is preparing to start using a blended approach.

Starting Monday, pre-K students will be allowed on campus Monday through Friday. Additionally, self-contained students according to their IEP in all grade levels will be allowed to come back to campus as well.

During Phase Two, which starts September 8, MAP/DDAEP students and pre-K through 2nd grade students will also join the on campus group on Mondays through Friday.

Certain groups will also start an A/B schedule on this day. These groups are 6th and 7th graders at Young Women's Leadership Academy and San Jacinto, as well as 7th graders at Alamo, Abell and Goddard Junior Highs.

The A/B groups are based on the students' last names and will have students alternating between at home and on campus learning. Students in the A group will be on campus on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the B group will be on campus on Tuesday and Thursday.

Both A and B groups will learn from home on Fridays.

Phase Three will start on September 15 and will allow students from all elementary campuses from grades 3 to 6, all junior high campuses from grades 7 to 8 and all high schools grades 9 to 12 to join the A/B schedule.

Families who choose to do 100% virtual instruction do not need to worry about the phases of the in-person instruction.