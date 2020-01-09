MISD places Riddick on administrative leave, appoints acting superintendent

As the school board now begins their search for an interim superintendent, they appointed Darrell Dodds as acting superintendent.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night to place Superintendent Orlando Riddick on administrative leave.

As the school board now begins their search for an interim superintendent, they appointed Darrell Dodds as acting superintendent.

Dodds is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer for MISD.

During the school board's discussion, members discussed Dodds' experience with school finances, contracts and more as factors in choosing him as acting superintendent.

These decisions come shortly after the school board voted to terminate Riddick's contract early.