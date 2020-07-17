Midland ISD now offering Online Academy option to all students

Families will not be asked to finalize their commitment to virtual or in-person learning until two weeks before the start of the school year.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a story from April 2020 about changes MISD has made to make learning from home easier.

Midland ISD will be offering their Online Academy option to all students and their families for the 2020-21 school year.

The district says the health and safety of their students, families, and staff is their number one priority as the school year approaches.

“The Online Academy will build upon the work that started last spring to provide a richer, more robust online learning experience for those families who choose this option,” MISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick said in a statement.

Per Texas Education Agency requirements, families will not be asked to finalize their commitment to virtual or in-person learning until two weeks before the start of the school year.

Students can also switch between in-person and online learning at the end of a grading period.

MISD families and staff will soon be receiving surveys to indicate their interest in attending (or teaching in) the Online Academy.

While these surveys are not binding, their completion will help the district plan how many teachers to allocate to virtual versus in-person classrooms.

To receive the survey, parents should make sure their contact information is up to date in Skyward.