One more week until Midland ISD could have a new superintendent

Dr. Stephanie Howard will need to wait one more week before she is officially voted in as superintendent.

MIDLAND, Texas — It won’t be long until Midland ISD gets a new superintendent-one that’s looking forward to hitting the ground running once she takes over the position.

“So I think one of the biggest opportunities is establishing some consistency. We've been through quite a few superintendents in the last five or six years and that's difficult. That's difficult for students and parents and leaders and just the community in general. Because about the time you get something going there's a transition.” Dr. Stephanie Howard, the lone finalist for the position, said.

Dr. Howard has to wait just one more week before she can be officially confirmed as the new superintendent for Midland ISD, but she’s already making it clear what kind of leader she wants to be.

“I’m a firm believer that I’m not going to come into Midland and do great things, it’s going to take a team,” Dr. Howard said.

She wants more cooperation between her and her team and the community.

“Parents, community, again we just welcome your input. We ask that you reach out to us, give us the opportunity to correct things we can be better at and be that open partner with us and communicate and let us work together.” Dr. Howard added.