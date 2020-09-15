Midland ISD names interim superintendent

This selection comes after the school board voted to terminate Orlando Riddick's contract early.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District has selected an interim superintendent for the district.

Dr. Ann Dixon will act as the district leader starting on September 21. She will be taking over from Darrell Dodds, who took over temporarily on September 1.

This selection comes after the school board voted to terminate Orlando Riddick's contract early.

Dixon's previous experience includes serving as an interim superintendent for Hays ISD and Montgomery ISD.