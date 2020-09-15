Midland ISD names interim superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District has selected an interim superintendent for the district.
Dr. Ann Dixon will act as the district leader starting on September 21. She will be taking over from Darrell Dodds, who took over temporarily on September 1.
This selection comes after the school board voted to terminate Orlando Riddick's contract early.
Dixon's previous experience includes serving as an interim superintendent for Hays ISD and Montgomery ISD.
"Dr. Dixon has a demonstrated track record of serving as a data-driven academic leader, with a concentrated focus on supporting principals, teachers, and students at the campus level," said Board President Rick Davis in a press release.