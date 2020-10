Midland ISD hopes to get help with connecting students to the internet and laptops.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a special meeting on Thursday, Midland ISD officials asked the City of Midland for some of its CARES Act funding in hopes of helping students get access to the internet or laptops.

MISD officials say that they are needing 4,500 Ipads for students pre-k thru the first grade and 3,500 hotspots to support students throughout the district.