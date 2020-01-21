MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District is making it easier than ever for parents to find and apply to the school that best suits their children.

Apply Midland is a new online application system that allows families to learn about Midland schools of choice and what they offer. They can then apply for schools of choice, magnet schools and transfers from zoned schools.

To use the new system, parents can use the School Finder to figure out the best school for them.

Parents can then sub,it an application through the online system. The first round of applications can be submitted from January 21 to February 29 with another to start on March 16.

Then parents must complete registration through Skyward. Once students are registered, they will automatically be informed once school assignments have been made.

Skyward will not only allow parents to enroll children in school but also track the student's grades and attendance.

According to the Apply Midland FAQ, IDEA, Coleman and Early College High School will not be options for 2020-2021 school applications via the new system.

For more information on Apply Midland you can visit the MISD website.

