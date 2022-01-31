Midland ISD intersession to be held Feb. 7-10

MISD has put together a list of fun programs for children to attend as well.

MIDLAND, Texas — Intersession is coming up for Midland ISD, and for students not attending sessions there are still plenty of options for education and fun.

MISD has put together a list of fun activities for children to attend from Feb. 7-11.

Each event has different prerequisites, so make sure to check if you child is eligible to attend.

Programs will be held at places like the Petroleum Museum, Midland Community Theater and the YMCA.

For more information on these events you can visit the Midland ISD Facebook page. You can also get more info on intersession on the MISD website.