MIDLAND, Texas — All Midland ISD campuses will be closed through May 1 by order of Governor Abbott, and the district is working to make the closure easier on parents and students alike.

To help students who might not have the internet access needed to access online materials, MISD is taking two steps.

The first step was handing out enrichment packets during breakfast and lunch pickup to students who do not have the ability to access online materials.

Those who do have internet access can find the same enrichment materials on the Midland ISD website.

Now MISD is working to get 1,000 hotspots out to the community for students to use. The district says the hotspots have been ordered and will hopefully allow students who don't have the necessary equipment to get education.

Another way the district is adapting to the changing landscape of education amid COVID-19 is switching to a pass/fail system.

Instead of the traditional grades, students will either pass or fall across the district.

MISD is also working on offering counseling services. The district says they are working with principles and teachers to set up a mental health support hotline that students can call from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to talk to an MISD counselor.

The hotline is not available yet but the district hopes it will be up and running soon.

